Patanjali founder Ramdev offers to work as Deepika Padukone’s advisor

Patanjali founder Ramdev has offered to serve as Deepika Padukone’s advisor in light of the recent controversy over her decision to stand with the victims of the JNU terror attack. The controversial self-proclaimed yoga guru also slammed those protesting against the anti-Muslim amended Citizenship Act.

Deepika had faced brutal social media trolling by the supporters of the BJP for her decision to visit the JNU, where students and teachers were assaulted by masked criminals allegedly owning allegiance to the RSS-affiliated student organisation ABVP.

News agency PTI quoted Ramdev as saying, “Deepika’s efficiency as an actor is a different ball game. However, she should first study social, political and cultural issues and understand more about our country. After acquiring this knowledge, she should take big decisions,” Ramdev told reporters in Indore.

“I feel that Deepika Padukone should have persons like Swami Ramdev for the right piece of advice.”

A known supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindutva ideology, Ramdev threw his weight behind the Citizenship Act, which discriminates against Indian Muslims.

BJP supporters had called for a boycott of Deepika’s film Chhapaak, which is based on a real-life story of the acid attack victim Laxmi Agarwal.