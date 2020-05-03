Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui issues stunning apology to families of Janhvi Kapoor and lrrfan Khan after disgraceful anchor pokes fun at Sridevi and Life of Pi actor

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has issuing a stunning apology to Janhvi Kapoor and family for being part of the show where disgraceful anchor Amir Liaquat poked fun at the tragic deaths of her mother Sridevi and actor Irrfan Khan. Adnan, who acted with Sridevi in Mom and Irrfan Khan in A Mighty Heart, also apologised to Irrfan’s families. A visibly embarrassed Adnan later took to his social media pages to issue his apology saying that it was a mistake to appear on the show hosted by the disgraceful Pakistani anchor.

While interviewing Adnan, Liaquat had said that the former was responsible for saving the lives of Rani Mukerji and Bipasha Basu since he had turned down the offer of working in Mardaani 2 and Jism 2. Liaquat had later explained that two Indian actors that Adnan worked with had later passed away. “They both (Rani and Bipasha) owe their life to you,” Liaquat had said jokingly.

The distaste comments made by the disgraceful Pakistani anchor had left Adnan visibly uncomfortable as he requested Liaquat to not poke fun at Sridevi and Irrfan since both of them were dead now.

Adnan later wrote on his social media pages, “So I don’t know how to explain what I’m feeling right now or what to say. But this needs to go out. I was invited on the live chat show ‘Jeewey Pakistan’ yesterday when this unfortunate incident happened. The anchor Amir Liaquat Sahab joked about something extremely sensitive. Not only were they both close to me but also as a human it was wrong on so many levels. I cannot even call it ‘hitting below the belt’.”

Adnan continued, “It was an extremely callous act to joke about the deceased. This is in very bad taste, not only does it show him and me but also the entire country in bad light. I want to apologise to the families of Sridevi Sahiba and lrrfan Khan Sahab, their loved ones and fans. If you see my body language I was extremely uncomfortable with what he said but I didn’t want to stoop to that level. I regret being on the show. I’ve learnt my lesson and I promise I will not tolerate such an act in future. I was hoping this bit wouldn’t become public but unfortunately it has. I’m sorry. Thank you.”

Adnan had written a profound note for Irrfan after his tragic death in Mumbai last week. He had written, “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un”….. “Verily we belong to God, and verily to Him do we return.”! Disturbed and gutted!! A fine soul gone too soon. I had the honour of first meeting Irrfan as a co-star on the sets of ‘A Mighty Heart.’ For one of the scenes after learning his lines I saw him doing the scene again and again which left me puzzled. I asked him, Irrfan Sahab ye kya kar rahe hain aap? He replied- We’re both playing CID agents which means we’ll be showing our ID cards everywhere. I’m practicising the scene so I don’t look clumsy while showing the ID card. And that was the first time I realised what a fine actor he was.”

Irrfan was diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine cancer in 2018. He had travelled to London for the treatment and returned home last year. After his return to Mumbai, the popular actor had penned an emotional note to his fans, stating that he wanted to ‘pause to be grateful’ for the ‘immense love and support’ that he received from them.