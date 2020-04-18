Pained by sister Rangoli’s suspension on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut wants Indian government to ban Twitter and launch ‘our own platform’

Kangana Ranaut has released a video in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel’s tweet calling for the genocide of Muslims. Kangana urged the Indian government to ban Twitter and consider launching India’s own social media platform.

Kangana’s video came a day after Twitter suspended her sister’s account for calling for Muslims’ genocide in India even if the history condemned India in the same way as Nazis of Germany. Perturbed by Twitter’s decision to ban her sister’s account, Kangana said in the video, “I want to make an appeal to the central government that Twitter, which makes billions, are hurting our interests. You can call the prime minister and home minister terrorist. You can the RSS terrorist but you can’t address a terrorist as terrorist.”

She said that India needed to find a way to ‘completely demolish’ platforms such as Twitter and ‘start our own platforms.’

Kangana also extended her support to Indian wrestler from Haryana., Babita Phogat, for her Islamophobic tweet. Phogat, whose family became famous both in India and abroad after Aamir Khan, a Muslim actor, made a film, Dangal, on them, had faced widespread condemnation for Islamophobia.

In her controversial tweet, Kangana’s motormouth sister Rangoli had written, “A Jamati died of Corona when police and doctors weent to check their families they were attacked and killed, secular media, make these mullas + secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead… f****k the history they may call us nazis who cares, life is more imp than fake image. (sic)”

Several celebrities from Bollywood such Reema Kagti, Kubra Sait and Farha Khan Ali had formally reported her tweet to Twitter, which led to Rangoli’s suspension from the microblogging site.