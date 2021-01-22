Overwhelmed IMF’s Chief Economist Gita Gopinath shares video with Amitabh Bachchan, netizens attack Big B for ‘sexist’ remarks; KBC contestant issues apology

A visibly overwhelmed Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund, Gita Gopinath, on Friday shared a video clip from the Sony TV’s quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, only to prompt netizens to attack the programme’s host Amitabh Bachchan for sexist remarks.

Gopinath had shared a video clip from one of the recent episodes where Bachchan had asked a contestant to identify the economist’s photo and answer which monetary organisation she was associated with.

Ok, I don’t think I will ever get over this. As a HUGE fan of Big B @SrBachchan, the Greatest of All Time, this is special! pic.twitter.com/bXAeijceHE — Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) January 22, 2021

The question read, “The economist seen in this image has been the chief economist of which organisation since 2019.” The options were World Bank, World Trade Organisation, New Development Bank and International Monetary Fund. The correct answer was the IMF.

While asking the question, Bachchan told the contestant, “Such a beautiful face of her’s can’t be associated with the economy.” This evoked strong reactions from many, who found Big B’s comments in poor taste and called them sexist.

One asked, “Don’t you think he was being sexist here? Etna khubsurat face or economy!!! What does that mean?” Another Twitter user wrote, “I didn’t like the comment about linking beauty with brains. Stupid of Mr. Bachchan to suggest that beautiful women can’t be economists.”

The contestant later took to Twitter to apologise to Gopinath for not being able to recognise her. She wrote, “I was the contestant on hot seat, when this played out, and feel apologetic for not able to recognize you @GitaGopinath Mam. But I read about you after the show & very proud of your achievements! You are such an inspiration and your entire journey is so motivating!”

The current edition of the KBC will come to an end on Friday (today). This season saw four crorepatis with all of them being women.