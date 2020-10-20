“Outrageous statement”: Mahendra Singh Dhoni faces brutal attack from fans after he blames lack of ‘spark’ by youngsters for CSK’s defeat against Rajasthan Royals in IPL

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni triggered a full-blown controversy by singling out the lack of ‘spark’ amongst the youngsters in his side for another humiliating defeat in the ongoing IPL competition. This was after Rajasthan Royals registered a 7-wicket victory over the CSK on Monday night.

Reacting to his side’s defeat, Dhoni said after the match, “You don’t want to do too much chop and change because after 3-4-5 games you won’t be sure of anything. Insecurity is something you don’t want to prevail in the dressing room. It’s fair enough, this season we weren’t there. Maybe we didn’t see as much spark from some of our youngsters. Maybe going forward we bring them in and they play without pressure.”

Dhoni blaming youngsters in his team for not showing ‘spark’ did not go down well with CSK supporters, who moved with lightning speed to slam their skipper.

With six points in 10 matches, the CSK are currently at the bottom of the points table and are unlikely to make the cut for the playoffs. It seems the team from Chennai are destined to their worst-ever IPL performance this year.

