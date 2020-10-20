“Outrageous statement”: Mahendra Singh Dhoni faces brutal attack from fans after he blames lack of ‘spark’ by youngsters for CSK’s defeat against Rajasthan Royals in IPL

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni triggered a full-blown controversy by singling out the lack of ‘spark’ amongst the youngsters in his side for another humiliating defeat in the ongoing IPL competition. This was after Rajasthan Royals registered a 7-wicket victory over the CSK on Monday night.

Reacting to his side’s defeat, Dhoni said after the match, “You don’t want to do too much chop and change because after 3-4-5 games you won’t be sure of anything. Insecurity is something you don’t want to prevail in the dressing room. It’s fair enough, this season we weren’t there. Maybe we didn’t see as much spark from some of our youngsters. Maybe going forward we bring them in and they play without pressure.”

Dhoni blaming youngsters in his team for not showing ‘spark’ did not go down well with CSK supporters, who moved with lightning speed to slam their skipper.

Outrageous statement by Dhoni to say he didn’t find any spark in youngsters to give them a fair run. Jaggi tried hard, showed intent to score 33 on his debut & was dropped unceremoniously. Not sure what spark Kedar Jadhav showed to have made a comeback into the side. Ridiculous. — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) October 19, 2020

I’m sure kohli will never publicly criticize his players like how Dhoni did today. He has been carrying tried & tested failures like Umesh, Siraj and many more in RCB over the years yet no such comment like lacking spark which Dhoni made today. Really demotivates the players. — Akshay | spark lover (@Kohlify) October 19, 2020

Was shocked to see Dhoni’s statement about youngsters not having a spark in them. #IPL2020 is all about the young blood and you don’t fully know them until you play them. After years of his ‘backing’ tactic working out, this year it has failed on a frustrating level. — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) October 19, 2020

When you see ‘spark’ in other team youngsters but not in your own team youngsters. #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/9b26XzuUxD — Tro Lee ᴹᴵ (@Tro_Lee_) October 19, 2020

With six points in 10 matches, the CSK are currently at the bottom of the points table and are unlikely to make the cut for the playoffs. It seems the team from Chennai are destined to their worst-ever IPL performance this year.