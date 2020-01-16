Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show on Wednesday night took potshots at Siddharth Shukla and his ‘friend’ Shehnaaz Gill after he entered the Bigg Boss house. In an indirect reference to Siddharth, Krushna also warned his sister Arti Singh to not tolerate his rude behaviour.

He said, “I was seeing earlier on in the game that you were being addressed in a disparaging manner such as hat re, arre jaa re. Don’t listen to these people, absolutely not.” As Krushna spoke about this episode, the makers of the show shifted the camera to Siddharth.

Arti replied, “Now I don’t listen (to him).” Krushna replied, “Absolutely not. Does he feed us? Whenever you have shouted and taken a stand for yourself, you’ve been proven right.”

Siddharth was seen addressing Arti in a disparaging manner during the early days of the show. Many had questioned why Arti was not able to respond to Siddharth’s insulting behaviour.

Krushna later went to Siddharth and told him sarcastically, “Hi Siddharth. You are the Amitabh Bachchan of Zanjeer, the angry young man.” He didn’t stop here. Pointing to his son, Krushna told Siddharth, “He’s our Siddharth. He also loses cool quite a lot.”

Krushna also took a dig at Shehnaaz Gill by comparing her maturity level to that of his little twins.

Earlier, his entry into the house had left Arti emotional as she ran to open the door for him. Krushna told her, “You remember that I had come here to see you off. I was like if you will be able to last here for one, two months with others here…”

Krushna informed his sister how everyone in the family was proud of her. This was in response to Arti asking if she had brought disrepute to the family by her conduct in the house. Krushna continued, “That’s what I’ve come here to tell you. So many people have praised you that I can’t tell you. I swear by placing my hand on your head that you have maintained the respect of the family… You’ve maintained your dignity. I am so proud of you.”

Krushna then shared his recent experience of visiting Delhi where some students had identified him as Arti’s brother.

A cute moment during their conversation was when Arti asked if Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah was proud of her. Krushna replied, “Earlier, she used to fight with you at home, now she fights for you with everyone.”

Arti was left pleasantly surprised after she learnt that Krushna had entered the house with his twins. She ran to embrace her nephews before showing them to the rest of the housemates.