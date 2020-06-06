Ouch! Arvind Kejriwal publicly insults India Today anchor Rahul Kanwal, says ‘Sorry Rahul, I never watch ur programs’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday left an anchor working for India Today group red-faced after he publicly contradicted by announcing that he ‘never’ watched the latter’s TV programme. This was after Rahul Kanwal took to Twitter to flaunt how his TV show had prompted Kejriwal to do a course correction after watching the former’s TV show. This prompted Kejriwal to issue a terse response, saying that he ‘never’ watched Kanwal’s programme.

Kanwal had written on Twitter, “Glad Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal watched @IndiaToday #Newstrack coverage of hospital and App reality check so closely. He’s asked for a few days time to align what the App says with what hospitals say is actual situation in the wards. Cries of relatives of patients were horrifying.”

Pat came Kejriwal’s response, “Sorry Rahul, I never watch ur programs.”

Kejriwal’s response prompted Twitterati to take a dig at Kanwal as one wrote, “You asked for it.” Another user posted a screenshot of his Google search results on ‘what to do when you are insulted.’

This is not the first time that Kejriwal has said that he never watched programmes fronted by Kanwal on India Today. In 2014, while speaking at a conclave organised by India Today, Kejriwal had said, “If you think I watch your programmes, then you are wrong. I don’t watch them because they are not interesting.”

Kejriwal recently won a second term as Delhi’s chief minister.