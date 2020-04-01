Arnab Goswami of Republic TV has been an angry man lately after he singled out Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas and called the celebrity couple irresponsible. This was after the Quantico actress attended the Holi bash organised by Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha at her Worli bungalow. Days later, the controversial TV anchor was likened to ‘termite’ as he became an unintended topic of a social media conversation between a Congress MP and a known comedian, who had recently heckled him in mid-air.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had taken to social media to inform how a termite infestation had destroyed his rare collection of books at home. The maverick politician from Kerala said that all his ‘Nehru books plus some Mahatma Gandhi and Indira Gandhi’ were completely destroyed.

Tharoor tweeted, “Just last year I had lost over 200 books to a termite infestation in my bookcases. Despite cleaning & treatment, another shelf succumbed today — all my Nehru books plus some on MahatmaGandhi & IndiraGandhi. Some irreplaceable out-of-print editions consumed by these tiny vandals!”

While Tharoor’s post went viral, comedian Kunal Kamra teased the Congress MP saying that he could not join the BJP. Kamra, who was recently involved in a mid-air ambush of Goswami, wrote, “Now that termites have destroyed all your inspirations time to join the BJP.” Pat came a reply from Tharoor, “Hah. Inspirations are not so easily destroyed. Did you feel that way after your recent encounter with a bigger termite in the air?”

Tharoor’s ‘bigger termite’ jibe was aimed at Kunal Kamra’s recent mid-air encounter with Arnab Goswami. Reacting to Tharoor’s ‘bigger termite’ jibe, the comedian wrote, “Hahahahahaha @republic Dr @ShashiTharoor called Arnab a termite & I think that’s deeply offensive to termites…Please let’s have a debate on this.”

Last month, Goswami had launched a blistering attack against actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas for attending a Holi bash organsied by Isha Ambani at her Worli bungalow. Among those attending the celebration were Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, son Akash and several big Bollywood names.

