If you ever wanted to see a perfect amalgamation of a former English cricketer’s grooving skills and a hit Tamil song composed by Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman, look no further as Kevin Pietersen has pulled that off spectacularly. The former England batsman’s performance left even Rahman in awe, prompting him to share the adorable video on his Instagram page.

Rahman shared the video without any caption but Pietersen’s performance has left Indians mesmerised. One fan wrote, “Chennai to England.” Another commented, “Got some moves.” “KP got no chill,” wrote another fan.

The song Ottagathai Kattiko had become a massive hit after the film Gnetleman was released in 1993. The film had featured Arjun and Madhoo in lead roles. The film was also made in Hindi featuring Chiranjeevi and Juhi Chawla. The Hindi version of the song Ottagathai Kattiko was called Roop Suhana Lagta Hai, which too had become a rage after the film was released in 1994.

Last month, Kevin had joined Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli for a live session on Instagram.

Kevin recently recorded another funny video where he appeared to express his frustration on the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic on his life as he said, “What DI VOC is going on.” He had coined the term ‘What DI VOC’ by reversing COVID. His creativity had left his fans in splits.

Kevin represented England in 104 Test matches and scored 8,181 runs with 23 centuries. In ODI, the South Africa born player made 4,440 runs in 136 matches and scored nine tons.