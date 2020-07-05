“Open your mouth, which resembles your backside, only when….”: In rare public outburst, Kapil Sharma shuts up troll after falsely being accused of silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

In a rare moment of public outburst, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma recently lost his cool at a troll after he questioned his alleged silence on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. This was after the host of The Kapil Sharma Show demanded the death of those responsible for the murder of 8 Uttar Pradesh Police personnel in Kanpur.

This all started after Kapil, whose father himself was a police officer, demanded the strictest action against the killers of 8 UP police personnel in Kanpur. Reacting to a tweet, Kapil had written on the microblogging site, “I will not say Rest In Peace because I know they will not until we find the culprits n kill them more power to u @Uppolice jus find them n kill them that’s it.”

I will not say Rest In Peace because I know they will not until we find the culprits n kill them 🙏 more power to u @Uppolice jus find them n kill them 🙏 that’s it 💔 https://t.co/WmbRiyo28I — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 4, 2020

Kapil’s tweet demanding justice for the victims of the Kanpur carnage did not go down well with some of his followers as one asked disparagingly, “Gyaanchand. Sushant Singh Rajput ke liye bhi tweet karo ya pichwaada phat gaya. (Mr know-it-all, also tweet about Sushant Singh Rajput or you’ve had a blast on your backside?)”

Kapil appeared in no mood to ignore these insulting remarks from a nondescript user as he replied, “Dear sir, I don’t know the reason behind Sushant’s death par itna pata hai k jo policewale maare gye, woh apni duty karne gye they. (But I know that those policemen killed had gone there to discharge their duty.)”

Dear sir, I don’t know the reason behind Sushant’s death par itna pata hai k jo policewale maare gye, woh apni duty karne gye they. https://t.co/SzSigzitqF — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 4, 2020

He didn’t stop here. The famous comedian posted another tweet to shut up the same troll. He wrote, “Ab apki bhaasha me! :- gotichand.Mera pichwaada to theek hai, aap kripya apna pichwaade jaisa munh tabhi khole’n jab apke paas uchit kaaran ho. (In your language, Mr Gotichand, My backside is fine. You should open your mouth, which resembles your backside, only when there’s a valid reason for you to do so.”

Ab apki bhaasha me! :- gotichand.Mera pichwaada to theek hai, aap kripya apna pichwaade jaisa munh tabhi khole’n jab apke paas uchit kaaran ho 🙏 https://t.co/SzSigzitqF — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 4, 2020

Sushant had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show last year to promote Chhichhore with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor. While on the show, Sushant had revealed how he was once kicked out of his hostel.

Contrary to the criticism by the Twitter troll, Kapil had expressed his condolences on the death of Sushant on 14 June. His tweet with a broken heart emoji had read, “may ur soul Rest In Peace my friend #ripsushantsinghrajput”

may ur soul Rest In Peace my friend 💔 #ripsushantsinghrajput 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) June 14, 2020

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on 14 June. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in several successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.