“Only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about…”: Sara Ali Khan breaks silence to reveal rare similarities between Dad Saif Ali Khan and former co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

Sara Ali Khan may not have said much at the time of her Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, but Saif Ali Khan’s daughter has finally broken her silence to reveal how there were rare similarities between her Dad and the late actor from Bihar. Sara’s revelation came on the day Sushant’s film Dil Bechara was released on Disney Hotstar.

Sara took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of Sushant and Saif Ali Khan together as she wrote, “The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques.”

Sara concluded her post saying that the film Dil Bechara was the last thing in common between them. She wrote, “This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara

❤️🙏🏻 Now on Disney Hotstar!”

Dil Bechara also features Saif and Sanjana Sanghi among others.

Sushant’s tragic death on 14 June has triggered the debate on the phenomenon called nepotism. Many felt that Sushant was pushed into depression after the powerful coterie in Bollywood ignored his talent despite delivering several hits at the box office.

Saif Ali Khan had recently stirred up a hornet’s nest after claiming that he himself had been a victim of nepotism in its ‘purest form.’ Speaking to a newspaper during a webinar, Saif had also slammed Kangana Ranaut for criticising Karan Johar for promoting nepotism when she made an appearance on the latter’s TV show Koffee With Karan.

His comments came just days after the story on Rohit Shetty’s claims that Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan begged for a role in Simmba went viral. However, Saif’s claim did not go down well with fans, who also appeared incensed on the actor’s support to Karan Johar on the thorny issue of nepotism in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic suicide.