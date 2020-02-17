Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has faced incessant social media roasting for attacking Alia Bhatt after the Raazi actress won this year’s Filmfare award for her role in Gully Boy also starring Ranvir Singh. Twitterati have called Chandel a ‘loser’ since Kangana was beaten by Alia to win the Filmfare award in the best actress category.

Those nominated under the best actress category aside from Alia were Kangana Ranaut for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Rani Mukerji for Mardaani 2, Kareena Kapoor Khan for Good Newwz, Priyanka Chopra Jonas for The Sky Is Pink and Vidya Balan for Mission Mangal.

Not happy with Alia’s win, Chandel took to Twitter to express her dissatisfaction. She wrote, “Alia got award for her mediocre performance last year, she has a long way to go but still she was in the lead role, how do you get lead role award in a supporting role is beyond me.”

No sooner did she post her tweet, Chandel began to face social media roasting with many calling her rant as ‘excuses of losers.’ Others reminded her to show grace since Alia had sent a bouquet and a profound note after Kangana was conferred with Padma Shri award.

Only loosers have excuses… winners have goals ❣️ we are proud of you @aliaa08 and baki log keep getting jealous..aplogo ke fav kabhi Jeet nhi paye kyunki apki tarah vo hamesha dusro ko niche girane mein busy rhe but my aloo was busy being better version of herself everyday ❣️❣️ — malishka (@Mansi87261264) February 16, 2020

Loosers complaint, winners achieve. Go and ask Kangana to work harder maybe rather than thinking what conspiracy might have happened — Ritesh Tripathy (@RiteshTripathy6) February 16, 2020

I have zero interest in who gets award. But Alia was amazing in Gully Boy , plus her role was as big as Ranvir. Dont crib for everything u dont get. — Zaffar (@ZaffarA49487078) February 16, 2020

If only there was an award for being toxic and undermining others’ achievements..without a doubt, the winner is @Rangoli_A — Eezypeezy (@Eezypeezy2) February 16, 2020

Last month, Chandel was called ‘graceless’ after she mocked Alia’s decision to send her sister a bouquet with a congratulatory note for winning the Padma award. Chandel had posted the photo of the bouquet and the note sent by Alia with a sarcastic caption, “Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool 💐 bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai 😁 (See, even Alia ji has not sent flowers to Kangana. I don’t know about Kangana, but I am really enjoying this.)”

Kangana Ranaut and her sister have provoked Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on several occasions in the past by constantly asking them to take a stand on political and social issues. However, months later, the Queen actress found herself at the centre of public criticism for her questionable stand on the CAA protests. Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani last month slammed Kangana for her criticism of protesters against the amended Citizenship Act. Kangana had slammed the protesters saying that only 3-4% people paid tax in India while protesters allegedly damaged the public properties.

In April last year, Kangana had launched a tirade against Alia Bhatt by expressing her disgust over a comparison being drawn between her and the Gully Boy actress. This was after an entertainment website carried out a poll asking Bollywood fans to vote for the best performance by a female actor in 2019. Kangana polled 37% votes for her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, while Alia was close behind with 33% votes.

When Alia was told about Kangana’s rude comments about her, the young actress stunned everyone by reacting with incredible calmness and composure. She had told the Bollywood Hungama website, “I respect Kangana’s work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way she must have reason to feel that way. I would rather remember how much she had praised me after watching Raazi. And I’d just like to focus on my work. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt’s upcoming films include Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and Sadak 2.