“One FIR and Sudhir Chaudhary is preaching Islam. One more and he’ll be opening shows with a Bismilla-Rahman-Rahim”: Twitter explodes with memes on Zee anchor

Twitter has exploded with memes on controversial Zee News anchor Sudhir Chaudhary after he was seen to educating his viewers about five pillars of Islam on his prime time show DNA. This was after Chaudhary appeared on his TV channel to school his viewers about the beauty of Islamic teaching.

Addressing his viewers, Chaudhary said on Friday, “No religions in the world promote violence. Islam also doesn’t. Therefore, it’s important to know about the principles of a religion forming an opinion about that faith.”

Chaudhary then went on to highlight the five principles of Islam. He explained, “The first pillar of Islam is shahadah whose literal meaning to declare or bear witness. It’s the duty of every Muslim to declare that there’s no God except Allah. In other others, a Muslim must only believe in Allah.”

Chaudhary later explained how five-time mandatory prayers or namaaz, Ramadan’s fasting, zakaat or charity and the annual pilgrimage of hajj formed the remaining four pillars of Islam.

The video of Chaudhary preaching about Islam to his viewers went viral on social media with users detecting a glaring irony. ‘One FIR’ soon became a top trend on Twitter as the microblogging site exploded with memes and jokes. The dominating theme of the social media conversation was how it took just one FIR for Chaudhary to change his tone on Islam.

One FIR and Sudhir Chaudhary starts preaching about the “Five Pillars of Islam”. One more and he may start reciting “Azaan” from his studio.pic.twitter.com/1KSwe84pt9 — Rofl Republic (@i_theindian) May 9, 2020

One FIR and @sudhirchaudhary is preaching Islam. One more and he’ll be opening shows with a Bismilla-Rahman-Rahim. 😂 pic.twitter.com/m3UW0uVQx6 — Amit Schandillia (@Schandillia) May 9, 2020

After “One FIR” Sudhir chaudhary suppoters be like pic.twitter.com/3Hh15x4D4E — Arish Paker (@PakerArish) May 9, 2020

One FIR and he knew his limits.Thats good but it’s hilarious to watch him explaining 5pillars of Islam..@sudhirchaudhary Sirji Ramzan Mubarak🌷 — Sobia🍂 (@sobi2915) May 9, 2020

Sudhir Chaudhary is facing arrest in Kerala after a police complaint was filed against him under non-bailable sections on Thursday. In the police complaint, Chaudhary has been accused of broadcasting his DNA programme on 11 March 2020 to hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslim community.