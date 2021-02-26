Indian Idol judge and ace music composer, Vishal Dadlani, has lost his cool after it emerged that the cricket stadium in Ahmedabad would henceforth be known as Narendra Modi Stadium. Vishal expressed his displeasure on a sporting complex being named after a living politician in a series of tweets but later deleted most of them to focus on the going ‘farmers’ protests near Delhi border.

Reacting to the news of Ahmedabad stadium being named after PM Modi, onee user had asked, “Are there any other stadiums, airports, stations and such named after sitting prime ministers?” Vishal replied with his inimitable sarcasm, “Yes, it’s quite common in #ShamelessFascistLand. Oh, and #DickTators do it too.”

Vishal later informed that he had deleted all his tweets on Narendra Modi Stadium to shift his fans’ focus to the farmers’ protests.

He wrote, “Deleted my stadium-naming outrage tweets. Screw it, name every stadium after yourself, if you like. There are lakhs of farmers, protesting as we speak. Withdraw the #FarmerKillerLaws. Lets keep the focus on #FarmerProtests.”

Deleted my stadium-naming outrage tweets. Screw it, name every stadium after yourself, if you like. There are lakhs of farmers, protesting as we speak. Withdraw the #FarmerKillerLaws. Lets keep the focus on #FarmerProtests. 🙏🏽 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 24, 2021

Tens of thousands of fans have been camping near Delhi borders in Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu demanding the withdrawal of the three Farm Laws passed by the Indian government. Farmers say that the laws have been passed to help Modi’s businessmen friends namely Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.

Vishal recently trended on the internet after the video of his emotional breakdown on the sets of Indian Idol went viral. In the video, the celebrated music composer was seen breaking down in publicly recalling one of his recent phone conversations with his Mom. Also crying bitterly was his fellow judge, Neha Kakkar.