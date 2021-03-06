“Not so sasti anymore” : Taapsee Pannu takes dig at Kangana Ranaut, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in first reaction since IT raids

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday took potshots at Kangana Ranaut and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her first response since the Income Tax raids on premises linked to her and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

In a series of tweets, the Pink actor said that the recent IT raids proved that she ‘not so sasti (cheap)’ after all. This was in response to Kangana’s past utterances calling Taapsee her cheap copy.

Taapsee wrote, “3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner.”

She added, “The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before.” Taapsee took a veiled dig at Sitharaman with her concluding social media post as she wrote, “My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister.”

When asked to comment if the Narendra Modi government was going after its critics by using government agencies, Sitharaman had said, “First of all, I am not commenting on any A or B individual. (But) since the names were taken, (I want to say) the very same names were raided in 2013.”

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap too took to Twitter to share a photo of himself sitting on the lap of Taapsee as she wrote, “and we restart our shoot #DoBaaraa.”

Both Kashyap and Taapsee have been fierce critics of the Narendra Modi government and its sympathisers in Bollywood and the media. While Taapsee had slammed Indian celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar, Ajay Devgn and Lata Mabgeshkar for parroting the government line on the farmers’ protest, Kashyap had famously visited the office of Republic TV to present a pair of slippers to Arnab Goswami.