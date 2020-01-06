Not just Shloka Mehta and Anand Piramal, actor Aamir Khan too turned emotional sharing experience of Nita Ambani’s generosity

When Mukesh and Nita Ambani organised the latest round of the Reliance Foundation Day in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in December, the event became emotional for several reasons. Not only Shloka Mehta and Anand Piramal were publicly welcomed for officially becoming the members of the Ambani family, but actor Aamir Khan also shared his profound experience of benefitting from the generosity of the Ambanis.

Sharing his experience, Aamir said, “Ladies and gentlemen, members of the Reliance family. Hello and good evening. Let me start by saying what a pleasure it is for me to be here today with all of you. As we celebrate Reliance Family Day, as we honour Shri Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of this magnificent organisation, Reliance Industries, and we celebrate the work that Reliance Foundation has done for the past 10 years, thank you so much for asking me to join you today.”

Aamir then began to share his profound personal experience of how Reliance Foundation had helped him and his wife Kiran Rao. The Dangal star said, “I am one of those 35 million Indians that Reliance Foundation has touched. I’m one of those who’s personally seen and experienced the impact of the Reliance Foundation. Around five years ago, Kiran and I started a non-profit company called Pani Foundation. Our mission was to work with the village.”

As stated by Aamir, Reliance Foundation whose chairperson is Nita Ambani, has indeed been supporting Aamir’s Paani Foundation work to make Maharashtra drought-free. Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani has been quoted by Paani Foundation as saying, “I want to congratulate Aamir, Kiran, Satyajit and the Paani Foundation team and supporters for really proving to us with the support of the Maharashtra Chief Minister and government departments that if we build a coalition together, we can empower the people to solve their own problems. The best philanthropy is to empower people, to give them tools so that they can solve their own problems. That is why it is very satisfying for us at Reliance Foundation that we have shown the world that this plan works. We are really privileged to be associated with Paani Foundation.”

Also attending the Reliance Family Day were actors Deepika Padukone and Boman Irani along with music directors Salim and Suleiman Merchant. The event had become emotional since this was the first time Shloka Mehta and Anand Piramal were taking part in the annual function as official members of the Ambani family.

Anand married Isha Ambani in December 2018, while Shloka tied the knot with Aksh Ambani, the son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, in March last year.