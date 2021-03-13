“Not all teams are lucky enough”: Wasim Jaffer trolls Michael Vaughan after former England skipper describes Team India worse than Mukesh Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer on Wednesday brutally trolled Michael Vaughan after the former England skipper took a potshot at the Indian cricket team for a humiliating defeat in the first of the five-match T20 International series. This was after Vaughan sought to imply that the Indian cricket team were worse than Mumbai Indians, an IPL team owned by Mukesh Ambani.

Just when England bowlers, Jofra Archer in particular, began to wreak havoc in the Indian camp, Vaughan tweeted, “The @mipaltan (Mumbai Indians) are a better T20 team than @BCCI!!! #JustSaying #INDvENG.”

Pat came a sharp reply from Jaffer, who wrote, “Not all teams are lucky enough to play four overseas players Michael #INDvENG.” Jaffer appeared to refer to the foreign origins of Archer and Jason Roy, who sealed England’s victory on Friday night with their impressive bowling and batting performances respectively.

Not all teams are lucky enough to play four overseas players Michael😏 #INDvENG https://t.co/sTmGJLrNFt — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 12, 2021

Archer was declared Man Of The Match for his three-wicket haul, while Roy was unlucky to not complete his half-century as he was out for 49. But, he had nearly secured his side’s emphatic win by then. England went on to defeat India by eight wickets with 27 balls to spare after restricting the hosts to 124-7 in 20 overs.

Born in Durban in South Africa, Roy moved to England with his family when he was just 10 years of age. He was a part of the England team that won the World Cup in 2019 in the game’s ODI format.

As for Archer, son of an English father, he was born in Barbados and moved to England only in 2015. He too was a part of England’s World Cup-winning team in 2019. Just like Archer, Chris Jordan too was born in Barbados before he migrated to England for study.

England skipper Eoin Morgan was born in Dublin in Ireland.

Vaughan had recently courted controversy after he likened the Ahemdabad pitch to a dug up field. India had defeated England in both the Test matches played at the Ahmedabad stadium, named after Narendra Modi.