No sympathy for Kavita Kaushik even after FIR actress sensationally walks out of Bigg Boss; stunned fans of Salman Khan-hosted show side with Rubina Dilaik

Kavita Kaushik is facing brutal trolling even after the FIR actress sensationally walked out of Bigg Boss. Stunned fans of the Salman Khan-hosted show have been extending their support to actor Rubina Dilaik. Kavita’s decision to quit the show came moments after she enraged Rubina by threatening to reveal the truth about her husband Abhinav Shukla. Kavita asked Rubina, “Do you know her husband’s truth?” The FIR actor later threatened to slap Rubina, triggering a heated exchange of words.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted;

Thank you #RubinaDilaik for kicking #KavitaKaushik out of the show, this is a bigger achievement than winning the trophy.. 👍👍 #BiggBoss14 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 2, 2020

Queen on Fire 🔥

Kavita Gali ki Gundi He!

Per RUBINA 🔥 Ek Sherni He Fact proud of You 👍🏻✅#RubinaDilaik #BiggBoss14 #BB14 pic.twitter.com/x3G11CoBBr — ARYAAN 🦁Asim Sqaud☆☆ (@ARYAAN__14) December 2, 2020

Kavita already knows she’ll get evicted this week & she got a chance to degrade image of #RubinaDilaik by going out of the show

Its her thinking but let her come & see how much audience r loving Rubina There is no fault of Rubina bt Kavita will soon regret on her decision #BB14 — Team Rubina Dilaik Official (@TmRubina) December 2, 2020

Abhinav later revealed that he had confided in Kavita about the troubles in his marital life with Rubina. Kavita, according to Abhinav, used this to take regular potshots at Rubina and him during the show. Even former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee felt that Kavita was to be blamed. She wrote, “Something is really wrong with #kavita.. #rubina shared personal thing as per the task.. What was she doing then?? Wasn’t it personal whatever she shared..Nobody is talking about that task but #kavita.. #BB14.”

Kavita was earlier voted out before the makers of the show decided to bring her back.