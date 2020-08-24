“No one speaks”: Amitabh Bachchan reveals ‘loss of camaraderie’ during KBC shoot after recovering from COVID-19 with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai

Amitabh Bachchan has shared his first-hand experience from the sets of his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati as he began the shoot after recovering from COVID-19 along with son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya too had tested positive for the virus. He said that no one was speaking with each other unless there was an absolute need for the interaction.

Taking to his blog, Bachchan revealed how his experience of shooting the next edition of KBC was ‘weird.’

He wrote, “It has begun…. the chair the atmosphere the KBC 12.. started year 2000.. today year 2020.. unimaginable that the years have passed.. that the show has lasted.. that the nerves are back.”

Sharing the mood on the sets amidst COVID-19 pandemic, Bachchan wrote, “It’s a sea of limited BLUE on set.. quiet.. conscious.. each delegated work routine.. precautions, systems, distanced masks, sanitised and the apprehensions of not just what shall happen to the show .. but what shall the World look like after this dread Vid19.”

He continued, “Getting in front of the cameras again.. was it weird, different feel after this long furlough.. dunno.”

The veteran actor said that he experienced a loff ‘camaraderie’ on the sets as no one ‘speaks unless it’s work-related.’ “It’s like a laboratory where some rather deep scientific experiments abound.”

Bachchan had to spend several days at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Later, his son Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya too had joined him in the same hospital for the COVID-19 treatment. All four of them successfully recovered from the virus, which has claimed more than 50,000 lives in India.

The photos shared by Bachchan showed the support staff of the KBC shooting in protective gear to fight coronavirus.

Last year, the KBC had trended on the internet frequently because of plenty of references to Aishwarya and Jaya Bachchan. In one episode, Bachchan had declared Kangana Ranaut as the number one Bollywood actress.