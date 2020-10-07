No Durga Puja this year: Kajol’s big announcement as husband Ajay Devgn mourns tragic death of his brother Anil Devgan

Bollywood actor Kajol has decided to not celebrate this year’s Durga Puja as the tragic death of her husband’s brother, Anil Devgan, left the family heartbroken. Kajol’s husband, Ajay Devgn, had taken to social media on Tuesday to inform the ‘untimely demise’ of his brother.

Kajol shared a photo of Durga Puja pandal on Instagram and wrote, “No pujo this year but I know Maa watches over me year round. Really need her at this time…..”

Durga Puja is arguably the biggest festival for Bengalis all across the country. Bengalis throng to Durga Puja pandals during the ten days of festivities.

Ajay had written on Twitter on Tuesday, “I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet.”

Reacting to the news, filmmaker Karan Johar had written, “Deepest condolences Ajay….thoughts and prayers with the family.” Actor Suniel Shetty had tweeted, “RIP Anil … heart felt condolences to the family.” Comedian-actor Johny Lever had written, “Ajay Devgn bhai, prayers and heartfelt condolences to you and your family.”

Anil Devgan had tried his luck with film direction and even directed Ajay in two films namely Raju Chacha and Blackmail.

Ajay and Kajol were last seen in Tanhaaji: The Unsung Warrior, which was released earlier this year before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc. Ajay will next be seen in Bhuj also featuring Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha among others. As for Kajol, her next project is Renuka Shahane-directed Tribhanga, which is set to release on Netflix.