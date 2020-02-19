Nita Ambani’s ‘visionary’ daughter Isha Ambani dumps jewellery and makeup as she competes with Shloka Mehta to impress Japanese artist Takashi Murakami at Antilla

Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani recently played host to renowned Japanese artist Takashi Murakami at her parents’ famous house in south Mumbai, Antilla. This was Murakami’s first trip to India and the Ambanis, particularly the young Turks, did not leave any stone unturned in making his experience a memorable one.

Attired in a mustard dress, Indian art world’s most recent patron Isha Ambani looked vibrant as she posed standing next to World-renowned Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. Her hair straightened and parted in the middle added to the classic look that she sought to achieve with on-point makeup. The off white lace Maggie sleeved cut through the severity of the high necked ensemble.

Another striking feature of Isha’s photo with Murakami was that the billionaire Ambani daughter had dumped all her jewellery for the Sunday brunch with the Japanese artist at her parents’ house. This assumed significance since Isha has often been seen posing for the camera or attending parties in heavy jewellery.

If Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law was declared a ‘college-going girl’ in her photo with Murakami, fans began to shower praises on Isha for inviting a world-renowned artist to India. Others call her visionary. One fan wrote, “Such a great initiative by Isha Ambani to get this contemporary artist to India.” “Isha Ambani helping change the way art is in India, and this is just one such example of that,” commented another one. Here’s how another Isha fan wrote, “Great visions need a good support system, that is exactly what Isha Ambani is for art in India.”

Aside from enjoying the Sunday brunch, Murakami was also given a taste of famous Gujarati dance Dandiya. As for the celebrated guest of Ambani, he appeared to be smitten by India as he took to his own Instagram page to post a video of himself standing at a busy Mumbai road as he said, “I like Mumbai. This is really nice.”

Isha’s love for art is not new as she had once told fashion magazine Vogue India, “Art, for me, has always been very intuitive. I do not follow any trends. When I travel, I enjoy visiting museums, foundations, galleries and studios—that is how I connect with artists’ works.”