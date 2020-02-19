Nita Ambani’s ‘college-going girl’ Shloka Mehta has amazing fan girl moment after Ambanis hosts Japanese artist Takashi Murakami for brunch, organise dandiya dance at Antilla

Mumbai’s young power couple, Shloka Mehta and Aakash Ambani are said to have hosted celebrated Japanese artist Takashi Murakami at their grand apartment Antilla in Mumbai a couple of days ago. Murakami joined Asia’s richest family for a brunch with young Ambanis doing everything possible to make his first trip to India a memorable experience.

Shloka Mehta was dressed vivaciously in a white and blue floral loose fit knee-length shirt dress. Shloka’s natural curls fell over her shoulders while her makeup was summery and natural. Shloka once again looked like a college-going girl in her casual look. This is the compliment she had received recently when she appeared at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Aakash also dressed casually in a long-sleeved checked shirt and grey denim. Keeping the vibe casual, the Ambani heir also sported stubble and chose to leave his shirt untucked.

As for the celebrated guest from Japan, the 58-year-old sported a ponytail and a shaggy beard as he posed for the camera with the billionaire Ambani couple.

A report by The Hindu newspaper said that Murakami enjoyed a traditional Gujarati dandiya dance performance organised by the Mukesh and Nita Ambani. The renowned Japanese contemporary artist reportedly enjoyed the performance so much that he was seen taking videos of the dance troupe and even sportingly hitting some sticks.

No sooner did the photos of Akash and Shloka make their way to Instagram, where their fan pages fervently shared them with immense sense of pride, users began to shower praises on the young Ambani couple. One wrote, “I m a big Big fan of Akash, seriously he is a kind-hearted person. God knows when M gonna meet him personally in his Antilla.” Another commented, “Amazing person with amazing family.”

Later Murakami took to his own Instagram page to post a video of himself standing at a busy Mumbai road as he said, “I like Mumbai. This is really nice.”

Ambanis are known for their interest in art as Nita was seen taking Shloka and to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant to an art exhibition in Mumbai last year.

Shloka and Akash will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary in March this year.