Nita Ambani left red-faced as Shloka Mehta’s mother-in-law videobombs Quinton de Kock and Nathan Coulter-Nile after Mumbai Indians’ historic 5th IPL glory, issues profuse apology

Nita Ambani was left red-faced as Shloka Mehta’s mother-in-law videobombed Quinton de Kock and Nathan Coulter-Nile’s interview after Mumbai Indians’ historic 5th IPL glory in the UAE. Embarrassed by her gaffe, Nita Ambani quickly apologised and left the spot in a hurry even as the interviewers insisted she stay for an interview.

No sooner did the Mumbai Indians create history by winning the IPL title for the record fifth time, did their star players make themselves available for post-match interviews. Quinton de Cock, who played a key role in ensuring Mumbai Indians‘ win on Tuesday night was joined by Nathan Coulter-Nile to share their thoughts on the historic victory when the team owner Nita Ambani walked into the frame.

Without realising that her players were LIVE on TV speaking about the match, Nita approached the South African batsman and said excitedly, “Quinton, congratulations.” She soon realised that both players were LIVE on TV prompting her to say, “Oh, are you doing an interview?”

The interviewer said, “We are indeed. Congratulations. Stay, stay, stay. Don’t go away. Where are you going?”

de Cock said, “Obviously, you can see how much it means to everyone in the Mumbai Indians team. Staff and owners, great feeling to be had.”

Nita has always been described as the lucky charm for her team. On previous occasions, Mukesh Ambani’s wife was often seen fervently chanting secret mantras during tense moments of her team’s match. She was seen cheering the Mumbai Indians in an earlier match in the UAE with son Akash Ambani when the side led by Rohit Sharma crushed Delhi Capitals by 57 runs.

Nita and her family members stayed away for the most part of this year’s IPL competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notable absentees included her daughter Isha Ambani, son Anath Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta.

Tuesday’s victory meant that Mumbai Indians have now won the IPL title for a record five times. Not only did Rohit Sharma complete his 4,000 runs for Mumbai Indians, but he also became the most successful IPL captain as he led his side to win the title five times. He also became the first captain to score a fifty in two IPL finals, first in 2015 and now against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma on Tuesday also became the only second IPL player after Mahendra Singh Dhoni to play 200 matches.