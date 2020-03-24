Hours after Mukesh Ambani’s video of ringing bell with son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta went viral, Nita Ambani-led Reliance Foundation has announced several unprecedented measures to fight COVID-19 outbreak in India. This includes Reliance Industries enhancing its ‘production capacities to produce 100,000 face-masks per day and a large number of personal protective equipments (PPEs) such as suits and garments, for the nation’s health workers to equip them further to fight the coronavirus challenge.’

A statement by Reliance Industries said, “In a short time-span of just two weeks, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has set up a dedicated 100 bedded centre at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai for patients who test positive for Covid-19. This first-of-its-kind-in-India centre is fully funded by Reliance Foundation and includes a negative pressure room that helps in preventing cross-contamination and helps control infection. All beds are equipped with the required infrastructure, biomedical equipment such as ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machine and patient monitoring devices.”

To minimise the impact on its employees following the countrywide lockdown announced by the government, the RIL has said that it will continue to pay contract and temporary workers, even if work has halted due to this crisis.

The statement by Mukesh Ambani-led RIL said, “For those earning below Rs. 30,000 per month, salaries will be paid twice a month to protect their cashflow and mitigate any overwhelming financial burden. RIL has moved most of its employees to its Work-From-Home platform except for those who are manning critical roles in maintaining the Jio network for nearly 40 crore customers and for providing uninterrupted supply of fuel, grocery and other essential items of daily consumption.”

On Sunday, India observed its first day-long Janta Curfew as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Indians also banged utensils and rang the bells to express their gratitude to those working tirelessly during this unprecedented crisis. Mukesh Ambani too was seen ringing the bell along with his son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka from the terrace of his 27-storeyed residence Antilia in Mumbai. India’s richest man had faced criticism for not playing his role in dealing with the growing health crisis in India.

India has already recorded 9 deaths due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation.