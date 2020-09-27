Nicholas Pooran pulled off what many felt was the best-ever save in the history of cricket even as Rajasthan Royals registered an unbelievable win by four wickets against Kings XI Punjab. India’s batting legend Sachin Tendulkar too confessed that Pooran’s save the best that he had seen in his life.

He tweeted, “This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!!”

Similar reactions followed from others on Twitter:

Mayank Agarwal too pulled off another stunning save on the boundary when he stopped the ball from crossing the rope with a single-handed effort.

Earlier, batting first, Kings XI Punjab had put up a huge total of 223-2 in 20 overs. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal added 183 runs in 16.3 overs for the opening wicket. Agarwal went on to score 106 in 50 balls including 10 fours and 7 boundaries. Rahul made 69 in 54 balls with his knock including 7 fours and one six.

Rajasthan Royals made an explosive start as Steve Smith scored 50 in 27 balls before getting out off Jimmy Neesham’s bowling. Sanju Samson too played yet another impressive knock of 85.41 balls. He hit seven sixes and four boundaries in his knock and appeared to snatch what appeared to be an impossible victory. Together with Smith, he also added 81 runs for the second wicket in 6.4 overs after Jos Buttler departed early.

Rahul Tewatia hit Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over when his team needed to score 16 runs every over to win the match. His explosive over meant that Rajasthan Royals needed to score just 21 runs in the last two over. He made 53 in 31 balls including seven sixes.

Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets but conceded 53 runs in four overs for Kings XIO Punjab.

This was the highest run chase in the history of IPL.