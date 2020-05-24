New York’s Met Gala called off due to COVID-19 pandemic; Shloka Mehta’s sister-in-law Isha Ambani had stunned audience with fashion statement

New York’s famous annual fashion party, the Met Gala event, has become the latest casualty of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The event had become hugely newsworthy in India after Nita Ambani’s daughter and Shloka Mehta’s sister-in-law, Isha Ambani, dazzled at the fund-raising party in a lavender couture gown in 2017. That was when she made her Met Gala debut and joined the list of Indian celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone to make an appearance at the Met Gala. Isha had made a second appearance at the event in 2019 when she collaborated with Prabal Gurung with a statement-making ensemble.

The event was first postponed in March in view of coronavirus gripping several countries around the world. However, within days, New York became the worst-affected city with more than 15,000 COVID-related deaths. This has prompted the Met Gala organisers to finally call off their annual event.

Several Indian celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Natasha Poonawalla and Isha Ambani have dazzled at the event in the past. Isha, whose twin brother Akash Ambani is married to billionaire diamond heiress Shloka Mehta, had made her Gala debut in 2017 when she flaunted her nude dress from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s first couture collection for Dior. The Reliance heiress had upped her glamour quotient with the help of a clutch from Dior’s latest collection. What had added to her beauty was her minimal hair and make-up.

Isha made another appearance at the Met Gala event last year when she decided to collaborate with Prabal Gurung with a statement-making ensemble. This chimed well with the 2019 theme of the fund-raising event, Camp. Isha’s full-skirted lavender couture gown in a floaty silhouette, punctuated with hand-embroidered feathers and beadwork had become one of the finest fashion statements of the last year’s event.

Last year, Isha Ambani had become the first Indian to be named as the trustee of New York’s iconic MET museum’s board of trustees. Among those congratulating her for her unique feat was filmmaker Karan Johar.

Reacting to her latest honour, Nita Ambani had said that it was ‘deeply rewarding’ for her over the past several years ‘to support The Metropolitan Museum of Art in its desire to expand and enhance its program of exhibiting the arts of India.’