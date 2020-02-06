New spotlight on Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani after Sania Mirza’s sister Anam body shames self, says she’s fat but happy

Weeks after their high-profile wedding in Hyderabad followed by a honeymoon in Europe, Hyderabad’s own Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani have resumed their normal lives. While Mohammed Asaduddin, the son of former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin, returned to cricket nets to practice his batting, Sania Mirza’s sister Anam held a brunch party for her upcoming The Label Bazaar event. However, while sharing the photos from the brunch party, Anam had a laugh at her own expense as she called herself fat.

Sharing the photo, Anam wrote, “Apparently being fat and happy is a blessing.” In the photo, Anam was seen posing for the camera while enjoying her meal with her friends.

Anam’s fans disagreed with her as they declared her beautiful with an equally cute smile. But her biggest compliment came from husband Asad, who wrote, “Beautiful smile.” He ended his comment with a black heart emoji.

The Label Bazaar is an annual fashion exhibition organised by Anam Mirza. This year, the event will be held at a five-star hotel in Hyderabad on 22 February.

Elsewhere, Asad returned to cricket nets to polish his batting skills. Sharing the video from his batting practice, Asad wrote, “Work in progress #sweat #cricket.”

Asad’s father was one of the finest batsmen that India has produced. Azhar still holds the world record for scoring three consecutive centuries in the first three Test matches of his career.

The Mirzas are royalty in Hyderabad just like the Ambanis in Mumbai. What makes the alliance between Anam and Asad even more special is the status of the latter’s father Mohammed Azharuddin as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team. Azhar, who led India both in One Day International and Test matches for a number of years, is currently the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Sania had confirmed in October last year that her younger sister Anam would marry Asad. “She is actually getting married in December. We just came back from her bachelorette trip in Paris. We are really excited,” she had told Times of India.

This is Anam’s second marriage after she separated from her first husband Akbar Rasheed in 2018. Both had got married in a star-studded ceremony in 2016.