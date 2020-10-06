“Never Seen Such Beautiful Soul”: Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar to marry Rohanpreet Singh, suitor of ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif?

Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar is set to marry a reality show contestant Rohanpreet Singh, who also appeared as a suitor for former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif. A report by Times of India said that Neha and Rohanpreet may be exchanging the wedding vows later this month. What has given rise to the wedding speculations is an Instagram post by Rohanpreet, who shared a photo of himself with Neha with a caption that read, “I’ve Never Seen Such a Beautiful Soul in my life.”

In the same Instagram post, Rohanpreet called Neha as his ‘most beautiful doll.’ No sooner did he share the video of himself with Neha, fans began to wish them with one calling them a ‘cute couple.’ Another asked, “When are you getting married?”

According to Times of India, Neha had also updated her Instagram story with a Punjabi caption that read, “Aaja Chal Vyaah Karwaiye Lockdown vich Katt Hone Kharche (let’s get married in the lockdown, we will incur fewer expenses due to the pandemic.)”

Rohanpreet had taken part in the music reality show India’s Rising Star, where he was declared the first runner-up. He also took part in this year’s Colors TV reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as one of the suitors for Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif.

Last month Rohanpreet shared another photo of himself with Neha as he wrote, “Shukar Hai Mere Rabba! (Thank you my Lord).” Reacting to his post, Neha’s sister Sonu Kakkar had posted a black heart emoji, almost confirming the couple’s relationship status.

Neha had a public meltdown in February this year when she threatened her ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli to stop using her name for cheap fame failing which, she will be compelled to expose the latter’s family.

She had threatened to expose Himansh without taking his name, “If I open My Mouth…………. I’ll bring here your Mother, Father and Sister’s deeds too.. What all they did and said to me. Don’t You Dare Use My Name and Dont become Bechaara in front of the world, making me look like a villain, Warning You!!!!! Stay Away from Me and My Name!!!!!!”

Neither Neha nor Rohanpreet has reacted to the reports of they tying the knot. Meanwhile, the new edition of Indian Idol has begun its audition for the season 12 with Neha, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya as the show’s judges.