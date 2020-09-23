“Never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances”: Actor Dia Mirza issues public statement to counter ‘frivolous reporting’

Actor Dia Mirza has issued a hard-hitting public statement as she lashed out at the ‘frivolous’ media reporting, dragging her name in the drug racket controversy surrounding Bollywood. Dia said that she had never ‘procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substance’ in her life.

Sharing her statement on Instagram, Dia wrote, “I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work.”

She continued, “I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me.”

Dia also reproduced her statement from her verified Twitter account.

Her statement came after a section of the Indian media claimed that Dia may be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau, which is probing the drug racket in Bollywood. The NCB has already arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, the former girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, and her brother Showik Chakraborty for supplying drugs to the late actor.

Sushant’s dead body was found from his flat in Mumbai on 14 June. His father later filed an FIR with the Bihar Police accusing Rhea of foul play. The Bihar government was quick to give its approval for a CBI inquiry in Sushant’s death. Since then, the focus of the probe appears to have shifted to the alleged drug racket in Bollywood.