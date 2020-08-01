“Never gonna watch.. horrible acting”: Janhvi Kapoor in trouble after ‘Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl’ faces threats of mass boycott by Sushant Singh Rajput fans amidst raging debate over nepotism

Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl has faced extraordinary threats of a mass boycott by Sushant Singh Rajput fans amidst raging debate over nepotism. The Dhadak actress faced brutal roasting soon after the trailer of Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl was released. The release of the trailer coincided with angry fans demanding a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sharing the trailer, Janhvi wrote, “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl 🚁 Trailer! Finally the part of the journey we’re we can start sharing this story that we’ve all been so honoured to be able to tell. Here’s the look into the world of #GunjanSaxena – The Kargil Girl ☺️ I hope you like it!”

No sooner did Janhvi share the video, she began to face brutal criticism with an overwhelming majority of Sushant Singh Rajput fans calling for a mass boycott of her film, scheduled to be released on 12 August. One wrote, “Why do they get movies when they can’t act?” Another commented, “Never gonna watch.. horrible acting… First you should learn how to act.. nepo product.” “Nepotism or not, she’s such a terrible “actress”,” wrote another fan.

Kargil Girl…is based on a story of Gunjan Saxena, the first female Indian Air Force pilot to serve in a combat zone. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi.

Sushant’s death has triggered a full-blown debate on the issue of nepotism with many blaming the Bollywood coterie for the 34-year-old actor’s death. Sushant’s fans have alleged that their screen idol was ill-treated by big Bollywood production houses, who preferred star children over ‘outsiders.’

Sushant’s body was found inside his house on 14 June. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.