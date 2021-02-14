Netizens question preferential treatment to Arnab Goswami after Delhi Police arrest 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi for allegedly editing Greta Thunberg’s ‘toolkit’

Netizens and activists have reacted angrily for the preferential treatment to Arnab Goswami after the Delhi Police arrested 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru for allegedly editing activist Greta Thunberg’s ‘toolkit.’ Disha, a student of Mount Carmel College, was brought to India’s national capital, where a local court sent her to five days of police custody.

The controversial toolkit was first shared by international climate activist Greta Thunberg earlier month while voicing her support for the protesting farmers in India. The Delhi Police had filed a case on 4 February in the light of 26 January violence during a tractor rally near the Red Fort in Delhi.

Many questioned the inaction by the Delhi Police even after the leaked WhatsApp chat revealed that Arnab Goswami had ‘celebrated’ the Pulwama attack in 2019, a student was arrested and sent to five days of custody on frivolous charges. The Pulwama attack had left nearly 50 CRPF soldiers dead on 14 February two years ago. Ironically, Disha Ravi was sent to five days of police custody on the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack.

Disha is also one of the founders of Friday for Future campaign. She broke down when the Delhi Police personnel took her in their custody. A tweet from her social media account after her arrest read, “I believe in God, and thank you all for supporting me.”

The Delhi Police alleged that the ‘toolkit’ shared by Greta was aimed at spreading disaffection and ill-will against the government of India and creating disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups.

