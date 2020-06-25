Netizens mourn death of Siya Kakkar, 16-year-old TikTok star reportedly commits suicide days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Netizens are mourning the tragic death of 16-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar, who reportedly committed suicide. Her death comes just days after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput stunned India, triggering a fresh debate on the issue of mental health.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to report that Siya had ended her life by committing suicide. He wrote, “Sad news 16 year old sweet tik-toker @siya_kakkar died by suicide . Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright. Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content, it’s really sad that she chose this path. If you are feeling depressed please dont do this.”

No sooner did the news of Siya’s suicide come in, hashtag #SiyaKakkar began to trend on Twitter with Twitterati paying their tribute. A resident of Delhi, Siya had in excess of one million followers on TikTok and more than one lakh followers on Instagram. She had last posted a video of herself on TikTok on Wednesday.

This was her last Instagram post where Siya was seen showcasing her dancing skills.

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on 14 June. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.