Netizens invoke Arnab Goswami’s ‘kachra jibe for Navika Kumar in leaked WhatsApp chat after Kangana Ranaut mocks Swara Bhasker with ‘class’ vs ‘crass’ tweet

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s ‘class vs crass’ jibe at Swara Bhasker on Sunday took a hilarious turn as netizens invoked Arnab Goswami’s leaked WhatsApp chat calling his former colleague Navika Kumar of Times Now ‘kachra (rubbish).’

It all began with Kangana sharing a user’s tweet, which had photos of both herself and Swara in an identical look. Both were seen wearing the same golden sarees with white blouses and necklaces. But the user had called Kangana ‘class’ while declaring Swara ‘crass’ by circling a portion on her hair.

Kangana shared the user’s tweet and wrote by tagging Swara, “Yeh sab kya keh rahe hain !! Aisa hai kya? (What are they saying? Is it true?) @ReallySwara.”

Yeh sab kya keh rahe hain !! Aisa hai kya ? @ReallySwara https://t.co/goyl9sWKhT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 24, 2021

When one user shared Kangana’s tweet saying that the Twitter spat between her and Swara was bound to make his Sunday entertaining, the Queen actor replied, “Haan on a boring day thoda toh @ReallySwara ji ko cheda jaye. (Of course, I thought of teasing Swara Bhasker Ji on a boring Sunday).” Swara replied, “Always happy to help alleviate your boredom Kangana.. you know I love you 🙂 💜”

Always happy to help alleviate your boredom Kangana.. you know I love you 🙂 💜 https://t.co/PdExEfm36K — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 24, 2021

Swara also asked her haters and ‘creative peeps’ to share memes using her photos. She wrote, “Aight! Here’s a Sunday gift 4 my नफ़रती चिंटूs, trolls, haters or just creative peeps out there-caption these, make memes..knock yourselves out ! Nerd faceCat face with tears of joy I will share the most creative memes with a shout out.. Because I know the answer to Kya #AapkeyKamreyMeinKoiRehtaHai?”

Aight! Here’s a Sunday gift 4 my नफ़रती चिंटूs, trolls, haters or just creative peeps out there-caption these, make memes..knock yourselves out ! 🤓😹 I will share the most creative memes with a shout out.. Because I know the answer to Kya #AapkeyKamreyMeinKoiRehtaHai ? TWITTER ! pic.twitter.com/Hh0WRxgZaz — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 23, 2021

This prompted many to add a creative twist to Swara’s photos that the actor began to retweet. While some drew a parallel between one of her photos with the terror-accused BJP MP Pragya Thakur, others likened her expression in a photo to that of Navika Kumar after learning that Arnab Goswami had referred to her as ‘kachra.’

Today, when Modi ji and Mamta didi looked like something together, Swara’s reaction was like this@ReallySwara #AapkeyKamreyMeinKoiRehtaHai pic.twitter.com/MyAgAppYeF — Baby Muffeler 🏹🚜 (@ankurkumar083) January 23, 2021

In her last social media post, Kangana told Swara, “Ha ha you troll me all the time today I thought chalo will also do some masti with you, I am glad you took it in the right spirit. Whether we fight, love or tease each other we mustn’t forget to have some fun/some kheecha-taani… lots of love girl see you soon Xxx.”

Goswami’s leaked WhatsApp chat has caused tremors in Indian politics with the Congress demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe accusing the Narendra Modi government of having compromised the national security.