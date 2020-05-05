Neetu Kapoor calls Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anant and Isha Ambani guardian angels for help during Rishi Kapoor’s treatment in emotional note

Days after Rishi Kapoor’s tragic death, the late actor’s wife Neetu Kapoor has taken to social media to write a profound note to thanks India’s richest family for their help during her husband’s cancer treatment. She thanked every member of the Ambani family namely Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, sons Akash and Anant Ambani, daughter Isha and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta. Mukesh and Nita Ambani had travelled to New York to meet Rishi Kapoor when he was staying in the US for his cancer treatment.

Neetu said in her post, “To Mukesh Bhai , Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha – you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience – what we feel for you can not be measured. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest.”

The only Ambani family member attending Rishi Kapoor’s funeral due to the current lockdown restrictions in Mumbai was Mukesh Ambani’s younger brother Anil Ambani.

Neetu revealed how the Ambani family had helped late Rishi Kapoor from ‘ensuring he was medically attended to, to making frequent, personal visits to the hospital to shower him with love and attention, to even holding our hand and comforting us when WE were scared.’

Neetu shared a photo of Mukesh and Nita Ambani posing for the camera with her and Rishi Kapoor during their visit to the US in 2018. Rishi Kapoor had also tweeted the same photo then. His tweet had read, “Thank you for seeing us Mukesh and Neeta. We also love you.”

Neetu continued, “For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey

There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too.. needless to say it was full of high emotion. But it’s a journey we would not have been been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family.

“As we’ve gathered our thoughts over the past few days we’ve also tried to find the words to express the gratitude we feel towards the family for the countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time. Over the last seven months every member of the family has gone above and beyond in every way possible to care for our beloved Rishi and ensure he experienced as little discomfort as possible.”

Also visiting Rishi and Neetu during the former’s cancer treatment in the US were Mukesh Ambani’s younger brother Anil Ambani and his wife Tina Ambani. Tina, a former Bollywood actress, had a decade-long acting career when she acted in films such as Rocky featuring Sanjay Dutt, Baton Baton Mein opposite Amol Palekar and Bewafai, Insaaf Main Karoonga, Alag Alag and Bhagwaan Dada featuring Rajesh Khanna. She quit films after she got married to Anil Ambani, younger brother of Mukesh Ambani in 1991.

Rishi Kapoor died at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday morning after battling cancer for two years. He was being treated for leukaemia as revealed his brother Randhir Kapoor. Anil Ambani was one of the celebrities to attend the veteran actor’s funeral on Thursday afternoon.