Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece files police complaint alleging sexual assault by actor’s brother, estranged wife says ‘lot will be revealed now’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece has filed a police complaint in Delhi against the actor’s brother alleging sexual assaults. The niece, now married and settled in Delhi, has accused Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother of routinely sexually assaulting and torturing her from her childhood.

The complaint has been filed at Delhi’s Jamia Police Station. Reacting to the development, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui tweeted saying that a lot will be revealed now that the actor’s niece has filed a police complaint. She wrote, “This is just the beginning. Thanking God for sending so much support already. Lot will be revealed, shocking the world as I am not the only one who suffered in silence. Let’s see how much of TRUTH money can buy & who all would they continue to BRIBE.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece was quoted by ET Times as saying, “I have filed a complaint about sexual harassment by my uncle when I was nine years old. My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a stepmother. I was tortured a lot. As a child I didn’t understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realized it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too.”

She said that she was disappointed with the reaction from her actor-uncle, who she calls bade papa. “Nawaz bade papa once asked me what I want to do in life, I told him all that was happening with me and that I felt mentally disturbed. But he said there is nothing like that. I thought that atleast bade papa (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) would understand, he lives in a different society and would have a different mentality. But he was like ‘chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahi kar sakte’,” she was quoted as saying.

Aaliya, whose real name is Anjana Kishor Pandey has filed for divorce from Nawazuddin saying that she was subjected to physical violence by her husband’s brother. She had told a website that Nawaz’s family had a history of ill-treating women.

In 2017, Nawazuddin’s biography An Ordinary Life: A Memoir had courted controversy after his ex-girlfriend and former Miss India Niharika and another ex-girlfriend of the actor raised objections to certain intimate details about their relationships stated in the book. The actor had later withdrawn the book while issuing an apology.