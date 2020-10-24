“Naughty daughter in pigtails evolve into a woman”: Tina Ambani pens emotional note for Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani’; had called Shloka Mehta ‘smart and well-read’

Tina Ambani has penned an emotional note for Nita Ambani’s twins, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on their birthday. Anil Ambani’s wife had earlier sent heartfelt greetings to Shloka Mehta by calling her ‘smart and well-read.’

Tina, who’s quite active on Instagram, recalled how Akash had become a responsible young man from an ‘utterly adorable child.’ As for Isha, Tina said that Nita Ambani’s daughter too had evolved into a woman of substance from a ‘naughty daughter.’

“Akash, from an utterly adorable child to a warm, loving, responsible young man, it’s been wonderful to see your journey. You make us all very proud. Isha, it’s incredible to see our naughty daughter in pigtails evolve into a woman of such substance and poise. In our hearts, though, you will always be our sweet little girl. As you grow your own families, carve your paths through life, you will always carry our blessings. Loads of love and hugs on your special day,” Tina wrote in her emotional note.

Tina’s husband Anil Ambani is the younger brother of Asia’s richest businessman, Mukesh Ambani. Both Akash and Isha have been playing active roles in the business expansions of Reliance Industries and Reliance Jio. They were credited with holding talks with the likes of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to secure investments worth billions of dollars for Reliance Jio.

Given that the investment made by Facebook in Reliance Jio is Zuckerberg’s biggest purchase since acquiring WhatsApp, the development had catapulted both Akash and Isha into the league of their own. The success of the joint venture will also mean that the Ambani twins have now come out of the shadow of their legendary father.

Tina Ambani had written a heartfelt note for Shloka Mehta and shared an unseen photo of Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law on her birthday. Tina’s note came even though Mukesh and Nita Ambani stayed away from indulging in pomp and show as was evident last year.