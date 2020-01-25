Naseeruddin Shah’s daughter Heeba Shah booked by Mumbai Police for violence

Police in Mumbai have booked Heeba Shah, the daughter of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, for allegedly assaulting the employees of a veterinary clinic. The Versova Police filed a non-cognisable offence against Heeba after a CCTV video of the alleged assault went viral on social media platforms. The alleged incident took place on 17 January.

According to reports, Heeba had visited the clinic with her cats. According to a report by Mid-day.com, Heeba has been booked under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Mriidu Khosla, a trustee of The Feline Foundation was quoted by the tabloid, “On January 16 at 2.50 pm actress Heeba Shah walked into our community veterinary clinic with two cats for sterilisation. Our clinic caretaker asked her to wait for 5 minutes as a surgery was on. After 2-3 minutes of waiting she aggressively said to our staff members, ‘Don’t you know who I am? How can you make me wait for so long outside without any assistance? How come no one helped me to get my cats’ cage out of the rickshaw on arrival?”

Heeba, for her part, told the newspaper, “I did hit them, but they started it. The gatekeeper didn’t allow me to enter the clinic and asked several questions. I told him that I had an appointment. In the clinic when I told the attendant about the watchman, she also started abusing me and speaking rudely. Then one of the women there pushed me and told me to get out from the premises immediately. This is not the way to speak to anyone who is visiting the clinic. The lady in the clinic started fighting with me. The clinic staff should talk politely to customers visiting their clinic.”

SHOCKING! #NaseeruddinShah‘s daughter #HeebaShah was not the first who assaulted but staff pushed her first I got this CCTV footage which will demolish the Sanghi claims #DeepakJhoothaHai pic.twitter.com/N3awiOY2Na — Dilsedesh (@Dilsedesh) January 25, 2020

49-year-old Heeba’s father Naseeruddin Shah was recently in the news after he sensationally called fellow Bollywood actor Anupam Kher a ‘clown’ who was also a sycophant.