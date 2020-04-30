“Naseeruddin Shah is perfectly fine”: Actor’s niece reacts angrily to fake news on being ‘admitted to hospital’

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah’s family has reacted angrily to claims by a section of the media that he had been admitted to hospital after his condition deteriorated.

Shah’s brother, General (Retired) Zameeruddin Shah, has reportedly spoken to the veteran actor and said that there was not scare to his health. General Shah’s daughter Saira Shah Halim reacted angrily to a claim made by one Hindi channel about her uncle’s poor health saying, ‘Can we sue this channel?’

Saira tweeted, “Can we sue this channel?? #NaseerUddinShah is perfectly fine. My father @zoomshah spoke to him a while ago.
This is fake news!!”

Claims of Shah being admitted to a hospital assumed significance in light of tragic deaths of two veteran actors, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, both of whom passed away within two days.

