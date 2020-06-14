The death of 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput has shocked the Indian film industry with fans taking to social media to express their condolences. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, many prominent personalities have written heartfelt notes to pay their tribute to Sushant. However, three actresses, who Sushant reportedly dated, have not said anything yet on his sad demise. They are Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon and Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant had made his TV debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta opposite Ankita Lokhande. The show became a rage of sorts as its popularity soared. Both Sushant and Ankita fell in love with each other. However, six years after dating each other, the couple called off their relationship in 2016.

Ankita has not posted anything on her Instagram, where the actress is pretty active. According to India TV, when its reporter contacted her for a reaction, she said ‘what’ before hanging up the phone.

Ankita’s last Instagram post is about her TikTok video that she shared on the Facebook-owned platform on Saturday. She has also not posted anything about Sushant on her Insta story until 6.40 PM on Sunday.

After splitting with Ankita, Sushant was romantically linked with Kriti Sanon. Although both of them never publicly spoke about their relationship, India Today had once quoted Kriti as saying, “Sushant and I are friends and we recently met at Dino’s [Dinesh Vijan] wedding. I’m fond of him and we are really good friends. It’s always going to be like that.”

Both Sushant and Kriti also featured in the film Raabta. Kriti would frequently post photos with Sushant during their dating period but most of those posts appear to have disappeared from her timeline now.

Kriti too has not posted anything on Instagram in the hours following Sushant’s tragic death.

Sushant was last rumoured to be dating Rhea Chakraborty, who made her film debut with Mere Dad Ki Maruti in 2013 before featuring in films such as Sonali Cable and Jalebi. Wishing Sushant on his birthday in January this year, Rhea had written, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful ” supermassive black hole “ that is known to mankind !

Shine on you crazy diamond.”

A native of Patna in Bihar, Sushant is survived by his father and three sisters. His Mom had passed away in 2002.