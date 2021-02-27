“My silly ex”: Kangana Ranaut takes potshot after Hrithik Roshan records statement with Mumbai Police in fake email case

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday arrived at the office of the Mumbai Police Commissioner in a case registered to complain about a fake email ID. However, even before Hrithik could appear before the cops, Kangana Ranaut took a potshot by calling him her ex-boyfriend.

The Crime Branch had summoned him to appear on Saturday in a complaint filed by the actor in 2016. In his complaint, Hrithik had alleged that someone had sent emails to Kangana Ranaut. The complaint by Hrithik had triggered a full-blown spat between him and his former co-star Kangana Ranaut.

Hrithik’s lawyers had approached Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir Singh in December 2020 asking to expedite the old case.

Reacting to the revival of the old case, motormouth Kangana tweeted, “Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala …(The world has moved so far ahead but my silly ex is standing at the same crossing where the clock will not return to the same time.)”

In 2017, Kangana had referred to her alleged relationship with Hrithik in the past when the latter was married to Sussanne Khan. She had referred to Hrithik as a ‘silly ex’ prompting him to serve Kangana a legal notice.