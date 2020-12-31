“My Road to Success “: Sonu Sood shares heartfelt note on road being named after mother in Punjab

Actor Sonu Sood has written an emotional post after a road was named after his mother, Professor Sood, in Moga district. Sonu, who has become a messiah for people in distress, said that this was a visual that he ‘dreamt of all my life.’



Sonu wrote, “Today a road in my home town Moga has been named after my mom: “Prof. Saroj Sood Road”. The same road by which she traveled all her life. From home to college and then back home. This will always be the most important chapter of my life. I am sure my mom and Dad must be smiling somewhere from the heavens.”

The popular actor from Punjab wished that his late parents were alive to see the honour being bestowed on his mother. “I wish they were around to see this. I thank Mr.Harjot Kamal, Mr.Sandeep Hans and Mrs.Anita Darshi mam for making this possible. Now I can proudly say my most favourite place in the world is “Prof. Saroj Sood Road. . My Road to Success”.”

Sonu had earned plaudits for his extraordinary help to migrant workers in distress during the nationwide lockdown. He had risen to the occasion by helping thousands of migrant workers reach their destination. These poor migrant workers were stuck following a ban on public transportation due to the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

A new book I Am No Messiah has just been released by Penguin India. The book, Sonu’s memoir, ‘combines the extraordinary experiences of his journey from Moga to Mumbai.’

A section of trolls had targeted him for the use of messiah for himself in the book title. However, the actor said that they were ‘paid trolls’ adding that the book was doing phenomenally well.’