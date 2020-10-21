“My heart is filled with gratitude”: Sanjay Dutt beats cancer, shares good news with fan on Instagram

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has informed his fans on social media that he had defeated lung cancer after undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital.

Taking to Instagram, Dutt shared a long statement as he wrote, “My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you 🙏🏻”

His statement read, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can the health and well-being of our family.”

Thanking his well-wishers and the team of doctors at Kokilaben Hospital, the veteran actor wrote, “This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way. I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful.”

Dutt’s recovery is remarkable since he was diagnosed with Stage 3 lung cancer only in August.