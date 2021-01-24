“My daughters are my pride”: Smriti Irani shares photo with daughters to mark National Girl Child Day

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday took to social media to urge people to share photos of themselves with their daughters or girls, who have ‘made us proud,’ to mark the 13th National Girl Child Day.

Sharing a photo of herself with her daughters, Irani wrote, “My daughters are my pride who have set out onto different frontiers with determination and confidence. Give a shoutout to a #DeshKiBeti and celebrate their achievements.”

My daughters are my pride who have set out onto different frontiers with determination and confidence. Give a shoutout to a #DeshKiBeti and celebrate their achievements. pic.twitter.com/zr006SxJBR — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 24, 2021

She didn’t stop here. The union minister took to Instagram to share a photo of two daughters to write, “On National Girl Child Day celebrate daughters, girls who have made us proud..Be it in your family, your neighbourhood, your state. Share their photograph using #deshkibeti and tell us what about them makes you proud.”

Earlier, Irani had shared a throwback photo of her daughter Zoish as she wrote, “#throwback to my girl’s first day at school as she now preps for her 12 th standard board exam.. here’s looking at you @zoish_irani love you with all my ❤️To all the parents anxious to see their kids do well, it’s been a tough scholastic year.. but you & your children have weathered the storm, embraced new frontiers of learning and we are faithful that our children will sail through. As pre boards have begun for many, my best wishes and blessings to all the kids.”

A prolific social media user, Irani has often shared details on the goings-on in her family particularly related to her children. As for the National Girl Child Day, it is celebrated on 24 January every year.