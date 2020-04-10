Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor on Thursday thanked the Mumbai Police for its tireless efforts in keeping the city safe during the 21-day lockdown to fight coronavirus. But it was the quirky response by the Mumbai Police which caught the attention of Twitterati. Not only did the cops manage to creatively add Shahid’s film Shandaar in its reply, but it also made a cheeky reference to another film of the Kabir Singh actor, which brought the end to his relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan, now the mother of Taimur Ali Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid had written, “Giving up on their dreams for keeping the city of our dreams safe. Thank You @MumbaiPolice

We owe you a lot and staying at home is the least we can do! #TakingOnCorona #MumbaiFirst.”

Giving up on their dreams for keeping the city of our dreams safe. Thank You @MumbaiPolice We owe you a lot and staying at home is the least we can do! #TakingOnCorona #MumbaiFirst — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 9, 2020

Known for its creativity, the Mumbai Police replied from its official Twitter handle. Its response, however, included two famous films by Shahid. The reply by the Mumbai Police read, “The most ‘Shaandaar’ support Mumbaikars can provide right now is to stay at home. And make plans for what all we would do together ‘Jab We Meet’ post #lockdown #TakingOnCorona.”

The most ‘Shaandaar’ support Mumbaikars can provide right now is to stay at home. And make plans for what all we would do together ‘Jab We Meet’ post #lockdown #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/OrliU3BtXZ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

Kareena had recently opened up about her relationship with Shahid, sensationally revealing that both of them had split while shooting Jab We Met. She had said, “This (Jab We Met) took its own course. Both Shahid and me went our separate ways… This was God’s plan because what else could it be. It was like a game of chess,” she had said.

Both Shahid and Kareena split after the release of Jab We Met, which went on to become a blockbuster. Shahid married Mira Rajput in 2015 three years after Kareena exchanged wedding vows with Saif.

Shahid and Mira have two children, Misha and Zain, while Kareena and Saif are the parents of three-year-old Taimur.