Mumbai Police reacts to Thank You notes from Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others with quirky response, Raveena Tandon and Tiger Shroff get mere retweets

Raveena Tandon joined Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor on Thursday to thank the Mumbai Police on Twitter for their sustained dedication to keeping the city safe during the global pandemic of coronavirus. However, while the Mumbai Police responded to others with quirky responses, Raveena and Tiger received mere retweets from the city cop’s official Twitter handle.

Raveena, who has been pretty vocal on the coronavirus outbreak lately, had written on Twitter, “This is the time to thank our mumbai police,who leave their families at home and are working with untiring efforts for our security and safety.. Thank you @MumbaiPolice

we are forever indebted.”

The Mumbai Police were quick to retweet Raveena’s post.

As for Tiger Shroff, who’s recently been in the news for his growing romance with Disha Patani, the Baaghi 2 actor wrote, “So so grateful and lucky we are to have you all @MumbaiPolice can’t thank our real heroes enough.”

Like Raveena, Tiger too received just a retweet from the Mumbai Police.

Replying to Shahid Kapoor’s tweet, the official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police had written, “The most ‘Shaandaar’ support Mumbaikars can provide right now is to stay at home. And make plans for what all we would do together ‘Jab We Meet’ post #lockdown #TakingOnCorona.”

As for Alia, the Mumbai Police had responded to her tweet by invoking three of her famous films as it wrote, “Mumbaikars, we hope you all are ‘Raazi’ with this advise of Ms @aliaa08 to not venture out in any ‘Gully’ unnecessarily and take care of ‘Dear Zindagi’ for all!”

Reacting to a moving video message by Akshay Kumar, the Mumbai Police tweeted,”Thank you,@akshaykumar for this heartfelt message. We are able to do what we do because we are never alone in this war. There’s a much bigger army of Mumbaikars doing all that they can – from home. The whole of Mumbai is by our side. And for that – #DilSeThankYou Mumbaikars.”

India is currently under 21-day lockdown, which is expected to end on 14 April. Raveena had lashed out at China for it barbaric practices that were deemed responsible for the outbreak of coronavirus, which has claimed nearly one lakh lives across the globe.