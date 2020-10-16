Mumbai Police arrest Delhi advocate Vibhor Anand for spreading fake news about Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

The Mumbai Police has arrested a Delhi-based advocate, Vibhor Anand, for allegedly spreading fake news about Salman Khan’s brother, Arbaaz Khan, in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to media reports, Arbaaz had moved a civil court in Mumbai against the fake news peddled against him by Vibhor. The court had directed Vibhor Anand, Sakshi Bhandari and other defenders to withdraw, recall or takedown defamatory content published directly or indirectly by any of them.

Twitter also suspended Anand’s account after receiving complaints of peddling fake news about Arbaaz. According to India TV, the defamatory posts claimed that Arbaaz was arrested and taken into unofficial custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as part of the investigation.

Sushant’s body was found in his apartment on 14 June. His family had later filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty, the late actor’s ex-girlfriend. This had prompted the Bihar government to ask for a CBI inquiry.

The CBI on Thursday had clarified that it had not concluded it probe as claimed by certain media outlets. Meanwhile, a special team of doctors from the AIIMS has concluded that Sushant was not murdered and his death was a simple case of suicide.