Mumbai paparazzi forced to delete Sushant Singh Rajput’s video after condemnation from Deepika Padukone

A Mumbai-based paparazzi has been forced to delete a video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral after actress Deepika Padukone lashed out at him for monetising a tragedy without the grieving family’s permission. This came amidst widespread call for a boycott of Karan Johar, Yash Raj Films and Salman Khan.

Paparazzi Yogen Shah had posted a video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s body being taken to the crematorium. While sharing the video (now deleted), Shah had written on Instagram, “Please note my images and videos cannot be posted on any platforms without my written consent.”

This left Deepika infuriated as she wrote, “Right. But it is OK for you to take this video and not only post it but also probably monetise it without his or his family’s written consent?”

Deepika’s action left Twitterati divided with many applauding her for taking a bold stand in favour of Sushant. However, there were others, who accused of picking a soft target since other film photographers had done precisely the same.

Deepika’s supporters also shared an old video showing her praise Sushant for his acting.

Reacting to Sushant’s death, Deepika had written, “As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk.Communicate.Express.Seek help. Remember, You are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is Hope.”

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta, Kedarnath and Chhichhore among others.

Netizens have launched an extraordinary call for a boycott of Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Yash Raj Films, accusing them of carrying out a silent boycott of Sushant.