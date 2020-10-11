Mumbai Indians halt winning streak of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020, win by 5 wickets to grab top position in points table

Mumbai Indians on Sunday defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets, bringing a halt to their three-match winning streak in the ongoing IPL competition being played in the UAE.

Delhi Capitals had posted a total of 162-4 in 20 overs with Shikhar Dhawan scoring 69 in 52 balls. Skipper Shreyas Iyer made 42 in 33 balls. Krunal Pandya picked up two wickets for Mumbai Indians.

Rohit Sharma’s team had little problem in chasing the target as Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav made 53 runs each to script a comfortable victory against Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals had defeated Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders before today’s match. With today’s victory, Mumbai Indians have accumulated 10 points in seven matches. Delhi Capitals too have earned 10 points in seven matches. Rohit Sharma’s side has climbed to the top position in the points table because of their better net run-rate.