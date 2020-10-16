Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets in IPL match

Mumbai Indians on Friday night defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets in an IPL match. Quinton de Kock remained unbeaten at 78, while skipper Rohit Sharma made 35 in 36 balls.



Batting first, Kolkata Knight Riders could only put up 148-5 in 20 overs with Pat Cummins scoring 53 in 36 balls. Eoin Morgan, who was captaining the side for the first time, scored 39 in 29 balls. Dinesh Karthik had stunned everyone by stepping down as the KKR captain to pass the mantle to Morgan, who had led England to win the World Cup last year.

In reply, Mumbai Indians achieved the target with 3.1 overs to spare.

Kolkata Knight Riders paid a heavy price for their slow batting during the early overs of their innings. They scored just 61 by losing five wickets in 10.4 overs. Their top five batsmen Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell just 49 runs by facing 55 balls. This included the first 36 balls of the power play when only two fielders are deployed outside the 30-yard circle.