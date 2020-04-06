Mukesh and Nita Ambani hailed for humility for ‘9 Minutes’ video days after facing social media roasting for Janta Curfew video also featuring Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta

India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani may have lost billions in the recent economic slump caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, but it did not deter him from joining the rest of the Indians to take up the ‘9 PM, 9 Minutes’ challenge on Sunday night. Like millions of Indians, Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani to lit diyas (earthen lamp) and candles to ward off the darkness caused by coronavirus. In the process, both earned plenty of plaudits for their simplicity. This came as a big change in attitude from social media users, many of whom were seen giving Mukesh Amabni a brutal social media roasting last month when he was seen ringing a bell with son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta.

In the video, now being widely shared on social media, Nita was seen dressed in a printed pink silk kurta and beige palazzo. Her husband Mukesh Ambani went for a simple white kurta pyjama with a brown Nehru vest. Nita was holding a single lit candle, while husband Mukesh held a thaali with three diyas on it. Nita was heard chanting some religious prayers and Mukesh’s action was indicative of performing aarti.

No sooner did the video of Mukesh and Nita Ambani surface on social media, fans began to applaud their simplicity. One wrote, “Good to see the Nita and Mukesh Ambani also stand together in the spirit of the nation.” Another fan wrote, “Such an amazing gesture, together leading from front and setting an example for all citizens.” “Their simplicity is praiseworthy💛💛,” commented another user.

Last week, it emerged that Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries had contributed with Rs 500 crore towards PM CARES Fund and another Rs 5 crore each towards Maharashtra CM and Gujarat CM’s funds. The RIL has also set up a 100-bed centre at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai for coronavirus patients. Nita Ambani-led Reliance Foundation is also providing free meals to people in partnership with NGOs.

Last month, when Mukesh Ambani’s video, recorded during Janta Curfew’ emerged, the billionaire businessman had to face plenty of criticism. This was because he had not pledged any funds towards fighting the coronavirus then.